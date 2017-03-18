Officials: Florida has won the battle against screwworms

FILE - In this February 2013 file photo, a Key deer forages for food in the National Key Deer Refuge in the Florida Keys. An agricultural emergency has been declared in the Florida Keys over a fly larvae infestation threatening endangered deer found only in the island chain. In a statement Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said the discovery of New World screwworm in the National Key Deer Refuge “sends shivers down every rancher’s spine.” Screwworm feed on the animals’ flesh, and infestations can be fatal to livestock and pets. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says it will wind down its response against flesh-eating maggots that threaten small, endangered deer in a national wildlife refuge in the Florida Keys.

The department said in a news release that the check point for New World screwworms in Key Largo will close at 7 p.m. Saturday. This comes after more than five months of aggressive response efforts and no new screwworm infestations found since January 10.

New World screwworm can eat livestock and pets alive, and once cost the U.S. livestock industry millions every year. There hadn’t been a U.S. infestation in over 30 years, until agriculture officials confirmed in September that screwworm was killing the dog-sized Key deer whose range is limited to a national wildlife refuge.

