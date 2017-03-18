Nearly 1,800 turn out for Rep. Vern Buchanan’s town hall in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – Congressman Vern Buchanan was greeted with a huge turnout – and chants, boos and cheers – during a town hall meeting.

The Herald-Tribune reports that critics of President Donald Trump and the GOP agenda in Congress packed the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and peppered Buchanan for more than an hour with sharp questions Saturday. Nearly 1,800 people attended the event.

The event mirrored town halls held by GOP lawmakers across the country, which have drawn large, boisterous crowds of people unhappy with the direction of the federal government.

Most of the questions focused on Trump and the GOP effort to replace the Affordable Care Act, but the audience also brought up issues ranging from gun control to climate change and means testing Social Security.

