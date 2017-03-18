Loggerhead turtle released off Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA) – A loggerhead sea turtle was released back into the ocean off the Florida Keys this week.

A large crowd gathered to watch and say goodbye on Friday as Jean the turtle was lowered into the water, then swam off into the ocean.

Jean was found emaciated back in December, and suffered from an intestinal issue. For three months, Jean was treated with antibiotics, vitamins and a diet of squid and fish.

