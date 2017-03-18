Florida beats Virginia to advance to Sweet 16

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) —The Florida Gators are on their way to the Sweet 16.
The men’s basketball team just beat the fifth-seeded Virginia 63-39 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Devin Robinson had 14 points and 11 rebounds, the fifth double-double of his career.
Justin Leon added 14 points and nine boards for the Gators (26-8), who advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 11th time in school history and fifth in the last seven years. They will play No. 8 seed Wisconsin in the East Region in New York City on Friday.
They can thank stingy defense and a ridiculous run spanning halftime for this trip to Madison Square Garden.
Florida held Virginia (23-11) to a season-low 17 points in the first half and 30.2 percent shooting on the night. The turning point came late in the first half, when the Gators started a 21-0 run that was their most lopsided of the season.
