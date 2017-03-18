First democrat announces run for governor in Florida

FLORIDA (WFLA) – A Florida mayor is the first democrat to announce his run for governor.

Andrew Gillum is currently the Mayor of Tallahassee. If he wins the election, he would be the youngest, and the only African-American governor the state has ever seen.

News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller sat down with him Saturday to talk about his candidacy.

“Well, what I think I want voters to know is that I’m probably no different than them, maybe no different than how they may have grown up,” Gillum said. “While I don’t have a famous last name and am certainly not a self-funder, people just like us deserve an opportunity and a voice in the way that our state is governed.”

Paul Mueller: “Now you’ve come under fire for using taxpayer funded software at your office to send emails with a political message. The sheriff then launched an investigation. Do you think that could cast a dark cloud on your campaign?”

Gillum: “I think that is certainly what the Republican Governors’ Association is hoping it will do.”

Mueller: “Because they’ve asked you to step down?”

Gillum: “Well, they’ve asked me to do a lot of things but that’s exactly what happens when you start to speak out against powerful interests.”

Mueller: “And given the political climate of Florida right now, and the nation for that matter, and the contentious presidential campaign, do you think that’s going to have an effect on you as a democrat, and democrats overall?”

Gillum: “I think people are extremely fired up and energetic and Trump has probably done for us what we could not have done for ourselves which is brought people out into the political process who before may have been passive observers. But this is not a moment for people to sit on the sidelines. There are big decisions and important decisions to be made and really lives that hang in the balance of those decisions.”

You can see News Channel 8’s full interview Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories