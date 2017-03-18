Firefighters battling blaze in Ybor City

YBOR CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters are battling flames at a building in Ybor City.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning on East 8th Avenue.

Another fire happened nearby there last week at the Ybor Resort and Spa, a former gay spa. Investigators ruled that fire arson.

Firefighters said Saturday morning it was tough to get to the fire because of how close it is to other buildings. Right now, crews are trying to make sure the flames don’t spread to the other buildings.

There are no injuries reported at this point.

News Channel 8 has a crew at the scene of the fire, and will bring you any new updates as soon as we get them.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories