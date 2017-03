ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The results are in from a St. Patrick’s Day DUI wolf pack patrol in St. Petersburg.

The police department and Florida Highway Patrol were out in full force overnight, keeping an eye out for drunk drivers.

Together, the two agencies made 13 DUI arrests, 20 arrests for driving with a suspended or revoked license and 23 drug arrests.

The goal of the patrols is to reduce the number of death, injury and damage from crashes involving impaired driving.