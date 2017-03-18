Crying Northwestern fan becomes March Madness viral sensation

SALT LAKE CITY (WFLA)—A young Northwestern fan’s meltdown was captured on film during the second half of the Northwestern-Gonzaga game on Saturday, and in a matter of seconds, it went viral.

When you find out you didn't havet to be a Northwestern fan but your parents raised you that way pic.twitter.com/TiztFm63Xo — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) March 18, 2017

The kid, who is reportedly the son of Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips can be seen hysterically sobbing after a foul was called on the Wildcats and naturally, Twitter took notice.

My gosh that poor kid is going to be a meme. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 18, 2017

when you're comfy and can't reach the pizza pic.twitter.com/9geDtMpokM — Ryan (@RyanRosenblatt) March 18, 2017

I feel you, kid. Rubberbands with braces were the worst. https://t.co/uaPb5n6eeP — Evan Doherty (@YSportsEvan) March 18, 2017

March gets to all of us, kid 😰#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pOYqQZgPvf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2017

The poor kid joins the ranks of other March Madness viral sensations like Villanova’s crying piccolo girl, who stole the show last year.

The Northwestern Wilcats lost to top-seeded Gonzaga 79-73. It was the Wildcats’ first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

