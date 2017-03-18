Buccaneers sign kicker Nick Folk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday the team has signed kicker Nick Folk.

Folk spent the past seven seasons kicking for the New York Jets. He ranks first in franchise history in field goal percentage and second in field goals made.

Last season, Folk converted 27 of 31 field goals, tying for the sixth-best in the NFL. He also made 24 out of 26 extra point attempts.

