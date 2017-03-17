Woman taken to hospital after apartment fire in St. Petersburg

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was rushed to the hospital after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in St. Petersburg.

Firefighters were called to the Hidden Bay Villas around 1:30 a.m., and saw smoke. They say it was coming from the kitchen of a first-floor unit.

News Channel 8 is working to get more details and will bring them to you when they are available.

