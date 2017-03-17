Underage spring breaker arrested with seven 30-packs of beer, marijuana, fake ID in Fla.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenager on spring break is headed to jail, rather than Destin, Florida.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of seven 30-pack cases of beer in the bed of a truck.
The post said the 19-year-old was headed to Destin with the beer, marijuana in the center console and an altered driver’s license with a forged age of 24.
The sheriff’s office said the teen was driving recklessly on Interstate 10 when pulled over.
