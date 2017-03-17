The Longest Table

Tickets are now on sale for the epicurean event of the year in Tampa Bay, the award-winning WUSF Public Media “Longest Table” dinner along the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg.

On Thursday, April 6, more than 15 amazing local restaurants will provide food, wine and cocktails for a fixed-price dinner to remember, with tables running down Bayshore Drive NE, from the Museum of Fine Arts to the Renaissance Vinoy Resort & Golf Club. Last year, the event sold out and gathered more than 650 attendees. This year, there are more restaurants involved, and the attendee count could top 1,000 – making this one of the largest dining events in St. Petersburg.

“This is a wonderful event that gathers the fantastic supporters of public broadcasting with some of the most wonderful restaurants in this region,” said WUSF Public Media General Manager JoAnn Urofsky. “This is the signature event to support public broadcasting in this area, and I’m so thrilled that so many people have come to join that cause and enjoy a wonderful night to remember.”

Restaurants this year include premiere names such as Sophie’s at Saks Fifth Avenue, The Mill, Rococo Steak and others. (See the full list below.) All proceeds from the event go to support the mission of WUSF Public Media.

Guests can pick their preferred restaurant and purchase tickets online at www.wusf.usf.edu/wordpress/longest/ or by calling (800) 661-0823. Each restaurant will serve a specific table, and tickets will range from $120 to $160, depending on the restaurant guests select. Reservations are required, and menus for each of the participating restaurants/caterers will be available online. Seating is limited and guests must be 21 or older.

Event Details

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 6. Rain Date Friday, April 7

Place: Straub Park, Bay Shore Drive NE, between The Museum of Fine art and the Vinoy Renaissance.

Each dinner ticket includes entrance to an after-party event at the Museum of Fine Arts where guests can meet and mingle with staff from WUSF and the MFA.

An initial list of restaurants:

Perfect Thyme Catering

Seafood Shack

Sophie’s at Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota

400 Beach Seafood & Tap House

Parkshore Grill

The Hangar Restaurant & Flight Lounge

Craft Bar Kitchen

The Mill

Café L’ Europe

Orange Blossom Catering

Mattison’s

Rococo Steak

Stillwaters Tavern

Spice Pop-Up

Farmtable Kitchen