This thriller from the minds of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers features Mirelle Enos as Alice Vaughan, a strong and successful private investigator. Things take a turn when Alice is expertly conned by her fiance, who disappears with millions. While juggling her other cases, Alice plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse, determined to find her evasive fiance before he destroys everything she has worked for. Rhimes and Beers also serve as executive producers alongside Allan Heinberg and Julie Anne Robinson

