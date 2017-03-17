Texas pet shop creates “wheelchair” for goldfish

TEXAS (WFLA) – A pet store in San Antonio, Texas is getting a lot of attention after helping a fish with a swimming problem.

A goldfish with a defective swim bladder was having a hard time floating, so his owner brought him into the pet shop.

Two men, Dean and Dereck Burnett, then worked together and created a “wheelchair” for the goldfish using a counterbalance.

“He seems to be much happier now than he used to be so it’s been a life-changing experience for him, for sure,” Dereck said. “He’s a tough little guy, I mean he refused to give up.”

“With all the stuff going on everywhere it’s just a good story,” Taylor Dean, who also helped create the wheelchair, said. “No matter who you are it just makes you smile.”

