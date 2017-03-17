Sheriff: Deltona man shot by deputies after domestic dispute with wife

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – Volusia County deputies shot and killed a 58-year-old Deltona man Thursday night following a domestic disturbance, officials told WESH 2 News.

It happened on Teather Avenue.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said deputies were called to the home by the man’s wife, who said he was having mental health issues and had been drinking and tearing up the house.

When deputies arrived, they said the man’s wife was terrified at the door. The sheriff said deputies pulled her away, but that her husband screamed at them and deputies heard the sound of a shotgun being racked.

The man allegedly pointed the weapon at deputies, who opened fire.