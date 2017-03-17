Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: March 6 to 10

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from March 6 to March 10, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Wildfire BBQ Grill & Bar located at 28610 US 27 N. in Dundee

Wastewater was observed backing up through the floor drains in the dish area and at the end of the cook’s line when the dishwashing machine and handwashing sink were in use.

Rodent droppings found: 50 hard, dry rodent droppings were found in the dry storage room, 25 hard, dry rodent droppings were found behind the cooking equipment on the cook’s line, 20 hard, dry rodent droppings were found along the walls of the dining room.

Live roaches found: 20 live roaches were found in the reach-in cooler on the cook’s line, 50 live roaches were found under a chest freezer on the cook’s line, 2 live roaches were at the server’s station, 10 live roaches were under the trash bin in front of the handwashing sink, 2 live roaches were found behind a poster on the wall, and 3 live roaches were found in a handwashing sink on the cook’s line.

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 50 dead roaches were found in the seating booth frame stored in the kitchen, 20 dead roaches were found in a handwashing sink cabinet on the cook’s line, 20 dead roaches were found in the employee restrooms located inside kitchen, and 10 dead roaches were found at the server station behind the equipment.

The following foods were in a walk-in cooler and had mold-like growth: 1 Case of celery stalk, 1 quart of opened sour cream (dated for expiration 11/16), and 3 heads of red cabbage.

A container of bug spray was stored with clean utensils at the server station.

A vegetable chopper was soiled with old food debris.

House Of Mama D’s Barbeque & Seafood Shack located at 530 34 St. S. in St. Petersburg

Live roaches found: 1 was observed walking on floor between smoker and chest freezers, 3 were caught on a glue trap behind chest freezer and still moving, 1 was observed walking near the chain saw, and 1 live roach was on the ceiling above the dry storage area.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found.

10 soft to semi-soft droppings were found on the upper hole of the concrete block under a 3-bay sink.

Heavy droppings were found in the flattop stove grease drain hole.

There were too many rodent droppings to count on the stove’s grease-drip catches.

There were too many rodent droppings to count for the pinch test in a hole that goes to the chest freezer.

40 dried droppings were found in the kitchen corner near a chain saw.

8 dried droppings were on the pass-thru window from the kitchen to front line.

15 dried roach droppings were found on the shelf below the microwave.

The toilet was not flushing or functioning properly in the women’s restroom. It nearly overflowed during a flush attempt. A non-disposable product wrapper came up through the toilet.

Rodent burrow or rodent nesting materials were present in the front of the stove at the pull-out drip pans.The cutting boards were soiled. Meat debris was found between the wall and edge of the cutting board.

There was an accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, and other pests in control devices. Two dead, decaying mice were found on a glue trap behind chest freezer.

Thick black sludge was found on the interior of the smoker near the grates and cooking meats.

Ker’s Wing House Bar & Grill located at 5003 US HWY 301 N. in Tampa

Utensils were stored in unclean water at or above 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.

40-50 live roaches were under and around the condenser of the reach-in cooler on the cook’s line.

5 roach casings were found under the condenser on the cook’s line.

The handwashing sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink.

The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.

Buildup of food debris and soil residue was found on the door handles on the cook’s line.

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from March 6, to March 10, 2017

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen: 5 flies were over a puddle of standing water between the ice machine and the dry storage rack in a back room.

6 dried roach droppings were found on the back of the ice machine in the back room.

There was a lack of toilet tissue at each toilet. A soiled roll was found in the women’s restroom.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food: shrimp was stored over French fries.

A Stop Sale Order was issued for potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves and working with food.

Raw chicken was stored over bulk sauces.

An employee began working with food and handling clean equipment without first their washing hands.

Raw chicken was stored over raw pork and shrimp.

Gyro meat did not reach a minimum internal temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds or equivalent time/temperature combination as specified in the cooking chart.

An employee began working with food and handling clean utensils without first washing their hands.

Gryo meat was stored in a broiler that was turned off.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauces in the walk-in cooler.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. In the dry storage area, approximately 25 droppings were found on the floor and on the hot water heater.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees fahrenheit.

The dishwasher handled soiled dishes and utensils and then handled clean dishes and utensils without washing their hands.

Raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat ham in reach-in cooler.

The server used tobacco, smoked a cigarette, and then continued to handle clean utensils without washing their hands.

Roach excrement and droppings were found on a paint can under 3-compartment sink, and on the wall by the three compartment sink.

Raw beef and chicken was stored over chickpeas in the walk-in cooler.

Nonfood-grade containers were used for food storage and in direct contact with food.

Raw pork was stored over spring roll mix on a shelf in the walk-in cooler. Raw beef was also stored over ice in the refrigerator.

The walk-in cooler/freezer shelves had rust that pitted its surface.

Stored food was not covered in the walk-in cooler.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories