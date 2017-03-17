March 18 & 19, 2017

Florida State Fairgrounds

About the Repticon Tampa Show:

After three years in alternate venues (the Harborside Center in Clearwater, the USF Sundome in Tampa, and the Manatee Civic Center in Palmetto), Repticon is proud to have hosted the return of the ORIGINAL Tampa show to its longtime home at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa held in the Charles M. Davis SpecialEvents Center, a clean and brightly lit modern facility that offers exhibitors and and attendees an upgraded building in a familiar location. In June 2009, this phenomenal show ran to enormous crowds that were enthusiastic about the sold out vendor offerings. In 2010, after a great show at the USF Sun Dome in February, Repticon returned twice to the now permanent home for this show, and the Florida International Reptile Show, aka Repticon Tampa, will now stay at the Fairgrounds! Come back in 2017 for this great and most dynamic of all Repticon Shows!