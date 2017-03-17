Red Flag warning issued for Hernando County

HERNANDY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Gusty winds and low humidity have prompted a red flag warning in Hernando County.

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when fire conditions are ongoing or expected in the area.

The warning remains in effect from 2 pm until 6 pm on Friday.

The NWS’ forecast is calling for sustained winds between 5 and 10 mph and humidity less than 35 percent.

The National Weather Service suggests those affected stay up to date on the latest weather conditions using their website or media outlets like WFLA.com. You can also monitor the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office webpage for other informational updates.

