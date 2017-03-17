Red Flag warning issued for Hernando County

By Published:
(AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)

HERNANDY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Gusty winds and low humidity have prompted a red flag warning in Hernando County.

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when fire conditions are ongoing or expected in the area.

The warning remains in effect from 2 pm until 6 pm on Friday.

The NWS’ forecast is calling for sustained winds between 5 and 10 mph and humidity less than 35 percent.

The National Weather Service suggests those affected stay up to date on the latest weather conditions using their website or media outlets like WFLA.com.  You can also monitor the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office webpage for other informational updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s