Pinellas Co. seniors worried about potential federal cuts to ‘Meals on Wheels’ program

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Mary Whidman depends on a senior day care program and “Meals on Wheels” in Pinellas County to get by.

“This has been a lifesaver for me,” said Whidman.

However, like many, she is very worried that budget cuts proposed by President Trump may eliminate federal funding for the programs that she believes are helping to keep her alive.

“Now, they want to cut all this. I’m 85-years-old and I feel like I wouldn’t be able to make it without these things,” said Whidman.

In Pinellas County, “Meals on Wheels” is administered through Neighborly Care Network.

The program delivers hot meals to 1,000 seniors every day.

“We don’t advertise. If we advertised, they would come by the thousands,” said Neighborly Care Network CEO Debra Shade.

“The problem is that we have 800 people on a wait list. They’re already waiting to get on the program and there is not enough funding now to feed all of the seniors,” said Shade.

Federal funding also helps pay for a senior day care program in Pinellas County.

“This allows the caregiver go to work, they could be living with their daughter or son. It gives them socialization, their medication is managed, they get a meal,” said Shade.

“Meals on Wheels” volunteers donate their time, the use of their cars, their gas and pay for their own insurance to deliver the hot meals.

The federal funds pay for the food, but for many, it’s much more than that.

“They’re the eyes. They see if a person has fallen and broken their hip or they look around discretely to see if there is a deterioration in the environment, to see if there is a deterioration in the person’s ability to communicate,” said Shade.

Without the federal funding, both programs may have to end.

“If we have a dramatic cut, we could lose the entire program,” said Shade.

