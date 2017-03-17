Paralyzed jailhouse dog in Georgia looking for forever home

(WXIA) – Four-legged, furry friends serve as companions to some inmates at Georgia’s Gwinnett County jail.

Operation Second Chance, started seven years ago allowing inmates to care for dogs as their own. The dogs live with the inmates who takes on the responsibilities of feeding, housebreaking and tend to any medical needs.

“It’s a rescue program for dogs who will be euthanized,” says Deputy Shannon Volkodav.

“They have a lot of pride in what they do,” Deputy Volkodav adds, “The program benefits the humans as much as the dogs. They rescue the people too.”

While most of the dogs in the program are healthy, a few of them are dealing with lifetime ailments.

Bandit is one of those dogs. He was paralyzed after having a bad reaction to heartworm treatments leaving him in a wheelchair.

