The Tampa Bay area has a new community institution – the One City Chorus! This exciting chorus of 90 singers was founded last October with the belief that singing in a group builds community and leads to a better understanding among people of differing races, cultures, creeds and communities. Their songs of social justice, civil rights, diversity and equality will have you on your feet cheering. Just what we need in these turbulent times! They’ll be joined by St. Pete’s equally exuberant Tribal-Disco-Gypsy-Bluegrass band, the uber-popular Urban Gypsies of Florida. Don’t miss this wonderful concert!

 

GENERAL ADMISSION: $20 advance, $25 day of show.
SPC/STUDENTS: $10.

 

For tickets: http://www.mypalladium.org/one-city-chorus/

