Netflix replaces 5-star rating system with Facebook-style thumbs up, thumbs down

LOS GATOS, Calif. (WFLA) —Netflix’s five-star rating system will soon be no more.

The company is replacing the feedback tool with a simple Facebook-style thumbs-up, thumbs-down in the coming weeks.

The old system will still be used to personalize users’ profiles, as Variety reports, but the stars will disappear from the interface altogether.

Netflix vice president of product Todd Yellin said in a press briefing on Thursday that the company had tested the new system with hundreds of thousands of members last year.

He said they found a 200 percent increase in user reviews.

Gizmodo’s Rhett Jones worries the change could further limit consumers’ ability to search for content.

“It would be nice if Netflix would offer more choice for how its customers want to browse,” Jones wrote. “A slew of websites and extensions offer better ways to browse the service. Entertainment sites regularly round up what’s coming and going from the Netflix options each month. There has to be a better way.”

 

