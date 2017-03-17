Mother and 1 year-old daughter missing in Manatee County

By Published:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a missing mother and her 1 year-old daughter.

Deputies are searching for Maia Francis Fischer, 39, who is recently the victim of domestic battery.

Authorities have not disclosed the location where the two were last seen, a photo of the child or any other details about their disappearance.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.

 

