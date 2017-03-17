Military nude photo scandal expands into gay porn sites

WASHINGTON (WFLA) —The military’s nude photo scandal has expanded to gay porn sites, USA TODAY reported Friday.

Images of men in uniform, both fully and partially clothed, can be seen on a slew of gay pornography web pages and Tumblrs. Some of the men were engaging in sex acts, but it’s unclear whether they are active members of the military and officials still don’t know whether these men actually consented to the publication of these images. But at least one marine came forward to say he did not give consent, according to a Marine Corps spokesman.

Military commanders have promised to hold those responsible accountable and are finding ways to bring the men to justice.

Investigators are reportedly able to use facial recognition software to identify the soldiers in the photos.

They are also trying to determine whether any of the troops violated the law with their conduct.

The scandal was brought to light earlier this month with reports of Marines sharing explicit photos of female service members on the Facebook group Marines United.

The Marines Corp commandant Gen. Robert Neller was criticized earlier this week for not addressing the scandal sooner. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said accusations of mistreatment had surfaced in 2013 and were just now being given attention.

A joint military task force was established to handle an ongoing investigation into these reports, according to MaryAnn Cummings, a spokeswoman for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

 

