Man hit, killed while crossing road in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 53-year-old man was hit and killed by a car on US Route 19 early Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol officers.

The FHP crash report says James Speaks of Pinellas Park was walking across Route 19 near Ulmerton Road around 2:30 a.m. when he was hit by a Toyota Corolla.

Speaks was pronounced dead at the scene. The man behind the wheel of the car was not injured.

