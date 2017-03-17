Man gets 60 years in prison for recording child sex abuse

By Published: Updated:
ThinkStock Photos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 39-year-old baby sitter who recorded himself abusing a toddler will spend 60 years in prison.

A South Florida judge sentenced Jason Barber on Thursday. Barber previously pleaded guilty to charges including producing and distributing child pornography.

In a news release, prosecutors said co-defendant Benedict Shaw asked Barber, who lived in Las Vegas and was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, to record himself sexually abusing the child. He sent Barber a package containing diapers, a cellphone and other items to record the abuse. Shaw was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.

Prosecutors say tips to a task force led them to Shaw in South Florida. Barber was arrested in Las Vegas. Authorities say a man who bought a cellphone from Barber found child porn images and contacted police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s