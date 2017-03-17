Man arrested after hit-and-run accident on SR-54

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested after removing his license plate and leaving the scene of a crash that injured another man Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Manual Estay, 64, of Wesley Chapel, was traveling eastbound on State Route 54 in the outside lane, west of Gateway Boulevard.

Franklin Simmons, 70, of Zephyrhills, was stopped for traffic in the eastbound, outside lane of SR-54.

Estay failed to stop for traffic, striking Simmons.

Estay and Simmons communicated after the crash, and Simmons told Estay he was injured and asked him to call 911.

Instead, the FHP said Estay returned to his vehicle, removed his license plate and fled the scene of the crash.

Simmons identified Estay and his vehicle. He was later located by FHP troopers at Bealls at SR-56 and Bruce B Downs Blvd., where he was arrested.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injury, careless driving and no proof of insurance.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories