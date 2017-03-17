Lakewood Ranch toddler in critical condition after near-drowning

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A 14-month-old child is in critical condition following a near-drowning experience on Thursday in Lakewood Ranch.

It happened on the 12000 block of Nightshade Place in Summerfield Strand.

Manatee County deputies say the toddler’s father was eating and didn’t see the child slip through a sliding door, which was slightly cracked open.

The father noticed the door was opened wider and went outside to investigate.

He discovered his son in the pool, removed the child and began livesaving efforts.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene and transported the child to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

