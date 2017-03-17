Lakeland family find threats, racial slurs written on front door of home

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland family claims someone wrote threats and a racial slur on their front door.

Terry Holmes said his step-daughter found the writing on the door Friday morning and immediately told him to come to the front of the house.

The words “Leave or Die” and the n-word, were written across the front.

Holmes and his wife, an interracial couple, have lived with their family on Montee Lane for four years.

Holmes said they’re disappointed someone would do this.

“I’m not going to leave, unless I choose to leave, so I’m not going to leave because of threats. I’m going to take precautions. I already have updated security around here,” said Holmes.

The Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories