Lakeland family find threats, racial slurs written on front door of home

Jamel Lanee' By Published: Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland family claims someone wrote threats and a racial slur on their front door.

Terry Holmes said his step-daughter found the writing on the door Friday morning and immediately told him to come to the front of the house.

The words “Leave or Die” and the n-word, were written across the front.

Holmes and his wife, an interracial couple, have lived with their family on Montee Lane for four years.

Holmes said they’re disappointed someone would do this.

“I’m not going to leave, unless I choose to leave, so I’m not going to leave because of threats. I’m going to take precautions. I already have updated security around here,” said Holmes.

The Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s