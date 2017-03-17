J.C. Penney lists the 138 stores it is planning to shutter

By Published:
FILE - In this April 9, 2013, file photo, signage at a J.C. Penney store is displayed in New York. J.C. Penney is listing the 138 locations it will shutter in the coming months as the retailer seeks to cut costs and improve its profitability. J.C. Penney Co. is hurting as more people shop online instead of heading to the mall. The closures are part of the company's previously announced plans to focus on its best-performing stores. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney on Friday listed for the first time the 138 locations it will shutter in the coming months as the retailer seeks to cut costs and improve its profitability.

Like other department stores, J.C. Penney Co. is hurting as more people shop online instead of heading to the mall. The closures are part of the company’s previously announced plans to focus on its best-performing stores.

About 5,000 jobs will be cut due to the closures, J.C. Penney said. The company had about 105,000 full and part-time employees last year.

Nine stores will close in Texas, the most of any state. Eight will close in Minnesota and seven will be shut in both Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Liquidation sales at the 138 stores will start next month, and most of the stores will be shut by mid-June, the company said.

These are the two Florida stores slated to close, according to J.C. Penney:

  • Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center, Jacksonville, FL
  • Palatka Mall, Palatka, FL

The closings will leave J.C. Penney with a total of about 900 stores.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s