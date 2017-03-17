Deputies look for 3 suspects who kidnapped Tampa man at gunpoint

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A Tampa man was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday and forced to withdraw money at a nearby ATM, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are looking for three men in connection to the incident.

It started at the Oak Bend Apartments on University Woods Pl.

The victim says he was sitting in his vehicle when two armed men approached the victim and forced him into the passengers seat.

He was then driven to several locations and asked to purchase various items.

The man was taken to an ATM on Fowler Ave. and Nebraska Ave. and ordered to withdraw money as a third suspect stood guard.

The three men dropped the victim off at his residence and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One of the men is described as a thin, light-skinned black male, approximately 5’7″and somewhere between ages 22 – 29. He was seen wearing dark clothes and a ski mask. He was armed and carrying a black handgun.

The other armed male was also wearing a ski mask. He is black with darker skin and approximately 5’4″ – 5’6″.

The man who stood guard at the ATM was described as a teen, approximately 5’8″ with a longer top fade haircut and no facial hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward. To report anonymously online, visit http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. Deputies say you must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

