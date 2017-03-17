Glass Blowing

Renowned glass artist Duncan McClellan, whose gallery and studio is in St Petersburg, has been intrigued with glass since he was 5 years old so it’s only fitting that now he has an outreach program for school children to get hands-on experience at all grade levels.

The DMG School Project Mobile Glass Lab provides outreach to area public and private schools through on-site demonstrations and hands-on experiences at all grade levels.

Mobile Glass Lab sessions consist of an extensive 2 and 1/2 hour program, during which there are introductory talks illustrating examples of etched and slumped glass, a glass demonstration, and finally the opportunity for students to personally create their own etched glass pieces.

Experiences like these have tremendous impact on children by strengthening critical and problem solving skills, adding to their overall academic achievement and school success. Furthermore, they have proven to help level the “learning field” across socio-economic boundaries

Since it’s Grand Opening in January of 2013, DMG School Project has demonstrated Glassblowing to over 10,000 delighted viewers. DMG School Project has initiated ongoing college level classes for Eckerd College students, as well as a series of classes for the general public.

In partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, DMG School Project has developed the popular Gallery Lecture Series, providing the community with an opportunity to more intimately understand the creative process employed by featured artists. These range from relaxed gallery “talks” to more formal lectures.

http://www.dmgschoolproject.org