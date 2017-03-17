Florida’s economy still growing, but budget cuts still loom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – State economists say Florida’s economy is growing, but it won’t be enough to dissuade legislators from cutting state spending.
State officials met Friday to draw up new forecasts to predict how much the state will collect in taxes over the next few years. The forecasts will be used by state legislators to draw up this year’s budget.
Economists predict the state’s main budget account will grow by 4.4 percent during the fiscal year that ends in June. Those forecasts estimate growth of nearly 4 percent in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
The changes are projected to add $115 million to state accounts.
But that’s a small adjustment given the size of the $82 billion state budget. Citing a potential shortfall over the next few years, House Republicans are planning to cut $1.4 billion.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Alisa Summers, jailed husband in court for custody hearing after alleged kidnapping
- Pinellas neighbors hide in fear as shots ring out over domestic dispute about donuts
- New York emergency worker run over by stolen ambulance
- Woman taken to hospital after apartment fire in St. Petersburg
- Tampa Bay area allergy sufferers believe in the benefits of honey
- Paralyzed jailhouse dog in Georgia looking for forever home
>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories