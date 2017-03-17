Florida drops charges in gambling scandal case that shook state’s politics

Jacksonville, Fla. attorney Kelly Mathis, right, greets his attorney Mitch Stone before an interview at Stone's office in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 20, 2013. Mathis is accused by prosecutors as the "mastermind" of the Allied Veterans of the World internet gambling operation. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida is dropping all charges against an attorney accused of leading a $300 million gambling ring that led to the resignation of Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll.

Jacksonville attorney Kelly Mathis was convicted in 2013 of 103 counts of racketeering, possessing slot machines and other charges and sentenced to six years in prison. But an appeals court last year ruled that Mathis deserved a new trial because his attorneys were not allowed to call certain witnesses.

Statewide Prosecutor Nick Cox said in a statement the charges were dropped because his office is focusing its resources on fighting drugs and gang violence. He also noted that the state’s gambling laws have changed.

Mathis told media outlets in Jacksonville that he had always vowed to fight the charges to the end.

 

