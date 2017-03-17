Feds: 10 arrested in interstate opioid trafficking ring in Florida, Massachusetts, Maine

By Published:
AP Photo/Toby Talbot

BOSTON (AP) – Federal authorities say 10 men have been arrested in an interstate opioid trafficking ring in Massachusetts, Maine and Florida.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said Thursday a three-year investigation led to the arrests. The men face charges including conspiracy to distribute and possess heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Prosecutors say that beginning in 2014, the men transported large quantities of opioids from Florida to Massachusetts and Maine for distribution. They say profits from the sale of the drugs were transferred back to Florida to be laundered.

 

