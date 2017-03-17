Feds: 10 arrested in interstate opioid trafficking ring in Florida, Massachusetts, Maine

BOSTON (AP) – Federal authorities say 10 men have been arrested in an interstate opioid trafficking ring in Massachusetts, Maine and Florida.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said Thursday a three-year investigation led to the arrests. The men face charges including conspiracy to distribute and possess heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.
Prosecutors say that beginning in 2014, the men transported large quantities of opioids from Florida to Massachusetts and Maine for distribution. They say profits from the sale of the drugs were transferred back to Florida to be laundered.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Alisa Summers, jailed husband in court for custody hearing after alleged kidnapping
- Pinellas neighbors hide in fear as shots ring out over domestic dispute about donuts
- New York emergency worker run over by stolen ambulance
- Woman taken to hospital after apartment fire in St. Petersburg
- Tampa Bay area allergy sufferers believe in the benefits of honey
- Paralyzed jailhouse dog in Georgia looking for forever home