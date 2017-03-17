Endangered black rhino calf born at Pittsburgh zoo

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WFLA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is celebrating the birth of an endangered black rhino calf.

Zookeepers noticed the mother, Azizi, was restless on Wednesday. They were able to watch her without interfering by cameras installed in her room.

The zoo said the female calf is doing well, nursing and moving about.

Keepers and the Director of Animal Health will continue to monitor the calf to ensure she continues to nurse.

Calves grow quickly, gaining up to 30 pounds each week from nutrient’s in the mother’s milk. At one month of age, keepers will introduce solid foods to the calf’s diet, beginning with alfalfa and sweet potatoes.

This is the second black rhino calf born at the Pittsburgh zoo since 2014.

