Endangered black rhino calf born at Pittsburgh zoo

By Published:
(Source: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WFLA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is celebrating the birth of an endangered black rhino calf.

(Source: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

Zookeepers noticed the mother, Azizi, was restless on Wednesday.  They were able to watch her without interfering by cameras installed in her room.

The zoo said the female calf is doing well, nursing and moving about.

Keepers and the Director of Animal Health will continue to monitor the calf to ensure she continues to nurse.

Calves grow quickly, gaining up to 30 pounds each week from nutrient’s in the mother’s milk.  At one month of age, keepers will introduce solid foods to the calf’s diet, beginning with alfalfa and sweet potatoes.

(Source: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

This is the second black rhino calf born at the Pittsburgh zoo since 2014.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s