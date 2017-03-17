Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Sarasota deputy’s car

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Englewood woman is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies in Sarasota County say she crashed into the back of a deputy’s car at a stop light.

Deputies say it happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Englewood Road and Englewood Isles Parkway. 

When DUI Unit Deputies got to the scene, they say the suspect, 61-year-old Barbara Boyle, was still behind the wheel of her running car.

The sheriff’s office says a breath test found Boyle’s blood alcohol content was .191, which is more than twice the legal limit.

The deputy involved in the crash was taken to the hospital to be checked, but did not have any major injuries.

