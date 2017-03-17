Disney to pay Fla. workers $3.8 million in back wages, Department of Labor orders

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Two subsidiaries of The Walt Disney Co. have been ordered to provide millions in back wages to Florida employees.

According to the Department of Labor, $3.8 million in back wages will be paid to 16,339 employees of the Disney Vacation Club Management Corporation and the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc. in Florida.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division found violations of minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping.

Resorts deducted a uniform or “costume” expense that caused some employees’ hourly rates to fall below the federal minimum wage.

The resorts did not compensate employees for working pre-shift and post-shift duties.

The resorts also failed to maintain required time and payroll records.

“These violations are not uncommon and are found in other industries, as well,” said Daniel White, district director for the Wage and Hour Division in Jacksonville.

“The Disney resorts were very cooperative throughout the investigative process and worked with the division to ensure employees received the pay they earned,” White said.

