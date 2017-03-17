Deputies: Search for missing swimmers in Pinellas now a recovery operation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Pinellas County are now calling the search and rescue for two missing swimmers a recovery operation.

Andrew Dillman, 27 from New York, and Jie Lou, 21, a foreign exchange student from China, went missing Tuesday night near the entrance of the Pass-a-Grille channel. Investigators say they jumped off a boat, and a current pulled them away.

Deputies have been searching for them since Tuesday, but have not been successful.

The sheriff’s office says the recovery operation will continue throughout the weekend.

