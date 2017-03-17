Deputies: Search for missing swimmers in Pinellas now a recovery operation

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Pinellas County are now calling the search and rescue for two missing swimmers a recovery operation.

Andrew Dillman, 27 from New York, and Jie Lou, 21, a foreign exchange student from China, went missing Tuesday night near the entrance of the Pass-a-Grille channel. Investigators say they jumped off a boat, and a current pulled them away.

Deputies have been searching for them since Tuesday, but have not been successful.

The sheriff’s office says the recovery operation will continue throughout the weekend.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s