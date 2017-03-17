Bus operator in Tampa recognized for saving young girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A bus operator with the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is being recognized for helping save a young girl in Tampa.

The company says Bus Operator Angela Read pulled into the Marion Transit Center last month when a woman started screaming and asking her daughter if she was okay. According to HART, Read went to check on the girl, who could not swallow or talk.

Operator Read then performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy that the girl was choking on. The little girl was then able to breathe again, and her mother thanked Read for saving her daughter.

HART says Read went beyond her call of duty that day, and prevented a tragedy.

