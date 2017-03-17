Baltimore police investigate disturbing viral child abuse video

Published:

BALTIMORE (WFLA) —Baltimore police are investigating disturbing footage that seems to show a woman brutally beating her two children and threatening to kill them.

In the 23-second video, which went viral on Facebook, the woman is seen beating a young girl and pulling her hair. She then turns her attention to a young boy and is shown grabbing the child by his neck and striking him violently.

The woman then yells something unintelligible into the phone and clearly threatens to “beat the kids to death.”

The Baltimore County Police Department launched an investigation into the video on Thursday and questioned the woman in the video, but no charges have been filed as of Friday morning, but detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit are still investigating the household and the footage.

The children are now in the care of the Department of Social Services.

The man who shared the video to Facebook said the woman in question sent him the video via text. It was viewed over 50,000 times the day it was posted.

 

