Adorable sea otters get personal snow days

CHICAGO (NBC) – Three days after Chicago was hit by a blizzard, some cute little critters finally get a snow day.

Five sea otters at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago jumped, rolled and slid into the winter delight.

Animal trainers at the aquarium brought fresh snow into the sea otter habitat.

The adorable Californian and Alaskan sea otters didn’t hesitate to immerse themselves, taking full advantage of their own personal snow day.

Four of the five sea otters currently living at Shedd Aquarium were rescued.

