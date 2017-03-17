8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | March 18-19

1. St. Patrick’s Day River O’Green Fest (Saturday)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by dyeing the Hillsborough River a bright green at Curtis Hixon Park. The dye is bio-degradable. Get the details.

2. Rough Rider’s St. Patrick’s Night Parade (Saturday)

The parade of Krewes celebrate the holiday in Ybor City with plenty of beads. You can also catch the Rough Rider post-parade party at the Italian Club in Ybor City after. Get the details.

3. St. Patrick’s Day Festival (Friday)

This party in St. Pete includes live music, Irish dancers, green beer, Irish food and more all day long. Get the details.

4. Bolts Family Carnival (Sunday)

Take the kids to meet their favorite Lightning player and play carnival games this Sunday at Amalie Arena. Proceeds benefit the Lightning Foundation. Get the details.

5. Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Sample gourmet food and sip wine and cocktails throughout the park this weekend through the end of April. Entertainment this weekend includes Young the Giant and Jason Isbell & John Hiatt Trio. Get the details.

6. Bay Area Renaissance Festival: Shamrocks and Shenanigans (Saturday, Sunday)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all weekend at the Renaissance Festival with games and competitions. The festival runs through April 2. Get the details.

7. Mardi Gras at Universal (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Bourbon Street is making its way from the bayou to the streets of Universal Studios Florida. Get the details

8. Bloom N Chalk Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Main Street in Safety Harbor will transform into a work of art this Saturday as artists from the world over show off their work. Get the details.

