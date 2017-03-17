1 dead after 3-car crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office say one person was killed in a crash in Tampa on Friday.
Investigators say the crash happened at Himes Avenue and Waters Avenue.
Three cars were involved. The driver of one of the cars was killed. One person was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with serious injuries. Another was taken with non-life threatening injuries.
