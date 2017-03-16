Viral video shows Amtrak train blast commuters with avalanche of snow

NEW YORK (WFLA) —The next time you’re heading to a snow fight, you might want to bring a train.

An Amtrak pummeled New Yorkers with snow on Wednesday when it barreled through the platform after this week’s big winter storm.

The moment was captured on video, which shows the train kicking up a tsunami-like wave of snow and blasting it onto unsuspecting commuters.

Commuters had little time to react and the force of the snow blast knocked some of them to the ground.

Witnesses say at least one person suffered an injury.

Slow-motion footage of the incident garnered more than 820,000 views on YouTube.

 

