The Shuck Truck

By Published:

St. Oysters weekend is happening this weekend. The pop up raw bar will be shucking oysters inside Intermezzo 1111 Central Avenue for the next three months.

Empire Oyster owner Kevin Joseph has a particular passion for oysters. The professional Mermmelier — a term Joseph coined — is an oyster aficionado who holds a deep understanding of, and broad experience with, aquaculture, the oyster business and marketing. Joseph is also the co-founder and CEO of The Oysterhood, “a global, oyster-centric, omni-media, platform presenting programing and content for and about those who consume and/or trade in oysters.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s