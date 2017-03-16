The Shuck Truck

St. Oysters weekend is happening this weekend. The pop up raw bar will be shucking oysters inside Intermezzo 1111 Central Avenue for the next three months.

Empire Oyster owner Kevin Joseph has a particular passion for oysters. The professional Mermmelier — a term Joseph coined — is an oyster aficionado who holds a deep understanding of, and broad experience with, aquaculture, the oyster business and marketing. Joseph is also the co-founder and CEO of The Oysterhood, “a global, oyster-centric, omni-media, platform presenting programing and content for and about those who consume and/or trade in oysters.”