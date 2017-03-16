Target 8: Power company buries high voltage lines underground after Target 8 investigation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— In a jolting turn of events, Duke energy dispatched crews to bury high voltage lines it placed months ago in a Pinellas county mobile home park and left exposed on the ground.

The development occurred after a series of Target 8 reports showed the electrical cables twisting and turning along a sidewalk and running the length of the Sunny Acres mobile home park.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” said park resident Katherine Rogers.

Duke insisted it did not own the underground cable feeding power to the park.

The cable shorted in September during rains brought on by Hurricane Hermine.

To keep the lights on Duke provided a temporary fix.

That fix created a hazard for Frances Dorsey.

“I can’t go out my back door without tripping over an electric wire, and they tell me to make sure that nobody hits that with anything sharp,” said Ms. Dorsey.

Duke refused to pay to bury it, claiming it did not own the cable.

So an amped up Frances Dorsey contacted Target 8.

Duke then explained “Sunny Acres owns electrical equipment at its mobile home park including underground wires providing power to the mobile homes.”

Target 8’s reports about the problem profiled electrical experts who disagreed and disputed Duke’s claims. And we discovered other mobile home parks where Duke is also squabbling about power line ownership.

If Duke didn’t change its stance, Sunny Acres homeowners faced a big bill to bury the cables. If the power company didn’t do something, it faced enormous liability if someone, somehow was electrocuted.

This week Duke told Sunny Acres, it wanted to resolve this problem.

48 hours later, crews were on scene, digging holes and burying the cables.

“Duke Energy sent a marvelous crew out here to do it, they were very professional,” explained Ms. Dorsey.

The lines which posed a hazard to residents and a huge liability for Duke, are now where they belong, underground.

“My hat’s off to Duke Energy for doing the right thing, the right way,” added Ms. Dorsey. “It never would’ve happened had it not been for Channel 8 coming out and taking on our problem for us. We appreciate it whole heartedly and want to thank you so very much for that.”

Duke provided a statement that said it believes replacing a portion of the underground service line and the temporary line it installed at the park is a satisfactory solution to ensure safe and reliable electric service. It considers each situation on a case by case basis.

