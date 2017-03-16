SpaceX sends satellite into orbit after 2-day delay

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center, as seen from Viera, Fla., Thursday, March 16, 2017. The rocket, carrying the Echostar XXIII communications satellite was delayed from Tuesday due to high winds. (Tim Shortt/Florida Today via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched a communications satellite into orbit after a two-day delay.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The rocket, carrying the Echostar XXIII communications satellite was delayed from Tuesday due to high winds. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying an EchoStar satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 2 a.m. Thursday. The satellite was deployed into orbit high above Earth about 35 minutes later.

The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was pushed back due to high winds in Florida.

This was the second SpaceX launch from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. Last month’s space station resupply launch was the first from the pad since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. The pad was used to send Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the moon in 1969.

