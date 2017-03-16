Seffner mother arrested after children found walking in street

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County woman is facing felony charges after sheriff’s deputies say two children under the age of five were found walking around with no pants or underwear on, and no adult supervision.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the kids were found on Clewis Avenue around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies found the mother asleep in her bed at home, and say she wouldn’t wake up until they yelled and flashed a light in her face. Once she was awake, deputies ordered her to get out of bed, but she refused. When she was forced out of bed, deputies say they smelled alcohol on her breath and saw her eyes were glassy and watery.

Lopez eventually admitted she drank alcohol on Tuesday, and smoked marijuana the days before. Deputies say she also admitted to falling asleep while her kids were in the house with her.

During a search of her home, deputies found a glass pipe next to her bed with a substance inside that tested positive for marijuana.

Lopez was charged with felony child neglect and other drug charges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories