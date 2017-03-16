Search suspended for swimmers missing near Pass-A-Grille

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The search for two missing swimmers near the entrance of the Pass-A-Grille channel has been suspended, the Coast Guard announced Thursday.

Andrew Dillman, 27 from New York, and Jie Lou, 21, a foreign exchange student from China, went missing when the current pulled them away on Tuesday night.

At 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Petersburg’s Coast Guard sector received a report from the captain of a boat named Jaguar, stating two men were missing from the 71-foot yacht, and rescuers have been searching ever since.

There is currently no word on when or if the search will resume.

The Coast Guard said the incident is still under investigation.

